Diaz-Canel describes pediatric vaccination campaign as a complete success





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 13 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez described today on Twitter the COVID-19 vaccination campaign for Cuban children as a complete success and held that nearly 70,000 cases were prevented as a result, remarking the fact that no child has died to the disease in Cuba since 2021.



“Our scientists assure that we are ready for the booster dose,” he remarked.



At this week's meeting with scientists and experts involved in the fight against the pandemic, the Cuban president and the Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz agreed on the convenience of administering the first Cuban booster dose to those between the ages of 12 and 18—around 848,000 children and teenagers—who received all the shots six months ago.



Cuba was the first country in the world to immunize its pediatric population.



In total, more than five million doses of a combination of the vaccines Soberana 02 and Soberana Plus were administered to between 1.6 and 1.7 million children, with only 350 cases of local adverse effects.