Single-day COVID-19 cases still above the 650 mark





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 7 (ACN) For two days in a row, Cuba had more than 650 new COVID-19 cases (after registering 510 on April 3).



According to yesterday's report of the Ministry of Public Health, 676 people tested positive on Tuesday and 654 on Wednesday, when a total of 11,958 samples were taken (Cuba has studied 13,520,813 samples and 1,095,006 (8.1%) of them had the virus.



Up to April 6, 191 countries and 42 regions of the world have reported COVID-19 cases. In the Americas, 153,031,250 confirmed cases have been reported—31% of world’s total number—and 2,734,845 deaths.