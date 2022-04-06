Let us not underestimate COVID-19, a maxim in western Cuba





MATANZAS, Cuba, Apr 6 (ACN) Despite the drop in the number of COVID-19 cases, the province of Matanzas strives to prevent people from underestimating the disease, according to the top local authorities.



Governor Mario Sabines Lorenzo warned the population about the dangerous nature of this virus and urged everyone to not become careless or overconfident as several Cuban provinces have seen rising infection rates in the last few days.



“Right now we have 95 cases, a low number as compared to the rest of the country thanks to the way we have observed the health protocols, so it is vital that we remain on the alert to avoid complications,” he said.



Luis Wong Corrales, provincial director of public health, remarked that the vaccination programs are doing well and everyone in Matanzas has received all the doses, whereas 89.6% of the people has already been administered the booster Abdala.