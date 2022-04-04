Cuba implements flexible measures for international travelers arriving in the country





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 4 (ACN) Dr. Francisco Duran Garcia, national director of epidemiology of the Cuban ministry of public health (MINSAP by its Spanish acronym), informed today at the usual Monday press conference on the COVID-19 situation in Cuba, that taking into account the high percentage of vaccination achieved so far, the country decided to take a number of measures to make it more flexible for travelers coming from other countries.



The most significant is that as from next Wednesday, April 6, it will no longer be compulsory to present any PCR or antigen test upon entering the country, or proof of the complete vaccination schedule.



However, the mandatory use of masks will be kept and random screening will be carried out.



He added that in all airports will be randomly taken samples, especially from travelers coming from those countries where the incidence of COVID-19 is higher.



Any positive person detected when entering national territory will be subject to the protocols established for such cases, Duran emphasized.