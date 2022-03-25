Cuba has Administered over 35 Million COVID-19 Doses





Havana, March 24 (ACN) Cuba’s Health Ministry said that some 35 million 269 thousand 751 doses of Cuban vaccines Soberana 02, Soberana Plus and Abdala have thus far been administered to fight COVID-19.



According to the report, Nine million 905 thousand 429 individuals have completed the national vaccination scheme, standing for 89.4 percent of the Cuban population.



Up to March 22, 10 million 629 thousand 901 citizens had received at least one dose, including convalescents vaccinated with the single dose of Soberana Plus.



Wit a second dose there are nine million 387 thousand 624 persons, while nine million 69 thousand 36 persons have got a third shot.