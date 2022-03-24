Over 6 Million People with a COVID-19 Booster in Cuba





Havana, March 23 (ACN) Six Million 175 thousand 862 citizens in Cuba have already received a COVID-19 Booster of the homegrown vaccines developed to fight the pandemic.



According to the daily report by the Cuban Health Ministry, the figure includes 286 thousand 660 citizens who got the booster as part of a clinical study and five million 889 thousand 202 had the shot during the vaccination program for selected territories and vulnerable population groups.



The booster doses aim at increasing protection levels against the SARS-CoV-2 infection and are being administered to those persons who have completed the immunization cycle.



In Cuba, nine million 903 thousand 856 persons—89.4 percent of the population—completed the vaccination scheme with the locally developed vaccines Soberana 02, Soberana Plus and Abdala.



Since the virus appeared on the island in March 2022, a total of one million 83 thousand 691 COVID-19 patients have been reported, out of whom One million 71 thousand 691 has recovered, standing for 98.9, while the coronavirus has claimed 508 lives.

