Cuba to have a web platform for the diagnosis of patients with COVID-19





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 22 (ACN) The MSME Avangenio has concluded the development of the computer system that will improve the diagnosis and treatment of patients with COVID-19.



Speaking exclusively to the Cuban News Agency, Dena Puerta Fernandez, sales executive of the micro, small and medium-sized enterprise specialized in the creation of software, said that for its awaited generalization in the health system they are waiting for the approval of the Center for State Control of Medical Devices, Equipment and Medical Devices.



The RX-COVID-19 aims to perfect the use of X-rays and chest computed tomography in the diagnosis of patients, using a standardized evaluation protocol to determine whether or not the lesions are suggestive of SARS-CoV-2, she said.



The interface will be simple for doctors and specialists to understand, while the web application will allow the generation of reports, usage reports and will have a user's manual, she explained about the product managed in close collaboration with the Center for Neurosciences of Cuba (CNEURO) and the Society of Imaging.



For his part, Deivi Carmona, a partner at Avangenio, explained that the tool will allow the development of artificial intelligence methods that improve image quality and the extraction of information from it, in addition to recognizing the quantification and classification of lesions.



RX-COVID-19 is exhibited at the Cuba stand of the International Convention and Fair Informatica 2022, as it was one of the more than 30 winning solutions of the Panorama de las ICTs en Cuba contest.