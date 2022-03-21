Over 6 million Cubans have received anti-COVID-19 booster doses





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 21 (ACN) The Cuban ministry of public health reported today that 6,169,912 people have already received anti-COVID-19 booster doses in the country, with the national immunogens.



According to the ministry's daily report, 286,515 people received the additional dose as part of the clinical study and 5,883,397 as part of selected territories and at-risk groups.



Likewise, 9,902,757 people are fully vaccinated, which represents 89.4 % of the Cuban population.



As of March 19, 10,624,686 people had received at least one dose, including those convalescing from the disease, vaccinated with Soberana Plus as a single dose.



Of this total, 9,386,163 people have already received a second dose and 9,067,259 a third one.



In all, 35,248,586 doses of the Cuban Soberana 02, Soberana Plus and Abdala vaccines have been administered in the country.