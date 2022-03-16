All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
More than 9,800,000 Cubans have received all COVID-19 vaccines



HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 16 (ACN) 89.3% of the Cuban population—9,897,547 people—have been through the COVID-19 vaccination process.

According to a report issued the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP), so far 10,620,793 people have been administered at least one dose of the Cuban vaccines (Soberana 02, Soberana Plus and Abdala); 9,383,835 have already received a second dose, and 9,063,770 have received a third dose.

A total of 6,109,562 people got booster doses, either as part of the Clinical Study or the special program designed for specific regions and at-risk groups.

MINSAP reported today 559 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths and 612 medical discharges.

Since March 2020, 1,078,525 Cubans have tested positive to the virus and 8,503 of them have died, whereas 1,067,372 patients recovered (99% of those infected).

