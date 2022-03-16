Slight Ease of COVID-19 Restrictions in the Isle of Youth





Nueva Gerona, Cuba, March 15 (ACN) Authorities in the Isle of Youth, a Cuban territory witnessing a trend towards the control of COVID-19, have eased restrictions related to the pandemic but without disregarding epidemiological border surveillance or bio-security protocols.



Municipal health director in the isle south of the main Cuban island, Israel Velazquez said the modification of the protocols allows the people to stay in public areas and practice sports under biosecurity rules. He said during sports competitions, the public must wear facemasks and keep personal distancing. Also allowed are outdoor festivities said the official.



The current ease of restrictions has also come after 94,5 percent of the population on the Isle of Youth has been immunized against COVID-19.