Association of Physically Challenged Persons Marks 42nd Anniversary





Havana, March 14 (ACN) The Cuban Association of Physically Challenged Persons (ACLIFIM) marked its 42nd anniversary on Monday with a ceremony at Havana’s Conventions Center.



Addressing participants at the meeting, ACLIFIM President Mabel Ballesteros said that the work of the Cuban NGO kicked off back in 1980 aimed at achieving a more inclusive future for its members and reinforcing their human rights, an objective the association shares with sister organizations of the Deaf (ANSOC) and the Blind (ANCI).



Ballesteros recalled that even under shortage of resources, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the reinforced US economic blockade, the association has strengthened its strategy with tangible results for the lives of its members all gathered in a community.



At present, over 85 thousand people are members of the association, grouped in provincial and municipal organizations which count on six thousand leaders, half of them being women, said Ballesteros.



During the meeting, several organizations and entities were acknowledged for their work with the association under the principles of equality and justice, such as the ministries of Education, Health, Tourism, Labor and Social Security, the Cuban Women’s Federation and the Young Communist League.



The ceremony was attended by members of the Cuban government and presidents of different associations.