National Polio Campaign Benefits over 26 Thousand Children in Western Cuban Province





Matanzas, Cuba, March 14 (ACN) The National Polio Oral Vaccination Campaign kicked off March 14 in the country benefitting over 26 thousand children in the western province of Matanzas.



According to Lissy Vega, head of the polio vaccination program here said that a total of 26 thousand 103 kids will be vaccinated against Polio in two stages of several days each this month concluding on the 21st. The vaccination will first target children of one month of life up to two-year old, 11 months and 29 days; they will also receive a booster in the second stage. Nine-year old children will receive a single dose.



Vega who is a First Degree expert in Hygiene and Epidemiology noted that the development of polio vaccination in Cuba has proved the restless work of Cuba in the fight to preserve the health of its children. Cuba has six decades of experience in the struggle of the disease and was the first Latin American country to eradicate it.