Cuba to start vaccination campaign against polio





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 11 (ACN) Cuban public health ministry (MINSAP its Spanish acronym) announced today that the 61st National Oral Polio Vaccination Campaign will begin next Monday, March 14, in the country.



The ministry reported on its website that during the two stages of the campaign, all children from 1 month old to 2 years, 11 months and 29 days of age will be vaccinated.



Likewise, all nine-year-old children will be reactivated with a dose of oral polio vaccine.



The first stage of the campaign will take place between March 14 and March 19, 2022, with a catch-up week from March 21 to 26.



The second one between May 16 and May 21, 2022, with a recovery week from May 23 to 28.



Poliomyelitis is an infectious-contagious disease that affects the central nervous system, mainly in children, and can cause muscular atrophy, paralysis, deformity and in some cases death.



Cuba carried out the first immunization campaign in the first half of 1962, thus beginning the elimination of the disease, and since that date six vaccine-preventable diseases and some serious forms of other diseases have been eradicated in the country.



Conditions such as tetanus, haemophilus influenzae type b meningitis, typhoid fever and meningococcal disease register rates of less than 0.1 per 100,000 inhabitants in Cuba.