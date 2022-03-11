Cuba Reports 561 New COVID-19 Cases, No deaths





Havana, March 10 (ACN) Cuba reported no deaths from COVID-19 on Wednesday, when 561 new coronavirus cases were detected by lab tests.



At present, two thousand 325 persons are in hospital, out of which two thousand 312 are in stable clinical conditions, according to the report by the Cuban Health Ministry.



Some 569 patients were discharged from hospital on Wednesday as the country accumulates one million 064 thousand 144 recovered patients. Meanwhile 13 patients are in ICUs, five of them in critical conditions, according to the report.