Cuba has administered over five million anti-COVID-19 booster doses





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 28 (ACN) Cuba has vaccinated 5,953,475 people with anti-COVID-19 booster doses, the ministry of public health (MINSAP by its Spanish acronym) published today.



Of these, 280,412 are part of the clinical study and 5,6730,63 belong to the booster vaccination that is being applied to the population of selected territories and at-risk groups.



According to the MINSAP report, published on its official website, by the end of February 26, 34, 988,004 doses of the Cuban vaccines Soberana 02, Soberana Plus and Abdala had been administered in the country.



To date, 10, 608,045 people have received at least one dose of the national vaccines; 9,373,568 have already received a second dose and 9,052,510 have received a third one.



Of the total, 24, 368,231 million are related to the mass vaccination process; 9,618,831 to health intervention; 454,064 to the intervention study; and 266,466 to clinical trials.



A total of 9,880,844 people have been fully vaccinated, which, according to the information, represents 89.2 % of the Cuban population.