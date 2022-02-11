Cuba to have digital COVID-19 vaccination card





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 11 (ACN) Manuel Marrero Cruz, member of the Political Bureau and Cuban PM, presided over Thursday's meeting of the Government's Temporary Working Group for the prevention and control of the novel coronavirus pandemic, where



In such a meeting, Marrero Cruz informed about the preparation of a Digital Certificate of vaccination against COVID-19, while the head of the health ministry, Dr. Jose Angel Portal Miranda, explained this certificate will be available starting Monday, February 14.



The digitalization of the immunization process already covers around 80 % of the vaccinated population with the complete immunization schedule. Users could download the document to their cell phones and also print them.



Dr. Portal Miranda stated that people who cannot access their document, because they are not ready yet due to some delays in several territories, should go to their polyclinics to request the digitalization of the document.