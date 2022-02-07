Cuba has administered over 34 million anti-COVID-19 vaccines





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 7 (ACN) At the end of February 5, 34, 551,520 doses of the Cuban vaccines Soberana 02, Soberana Plus and Abdala had been administered in the country, the Ministry of Public Health ( MINSAP by its Spanish acronym) reported today.



According to the MINSAP report, to date, 10, 581,126 people have received at least one dose of one of the Cuban anti-COVID-19 vaccines.



Of these, 9, 354,969 people have already received a second dose and 9,027,419 people have received a third one.



In total, 9,843,502 people have completed the vaccination schedule, a figure that represents 88 % of the Cuban population.



It is added that, as part of the application of booster doses, some 5,587,846 people have already been vaccinated.



Of that figure, 409,492 as part of the Clinical Study and 5,178,354 with the booster vaccination that is being applied to the population of selected territories and risk groups.



Regarding the massive vaccination process, it was reported that 23, 802,667 doses have been administered in the country; 9,618,831 doses have been administered for the health intervention, 454,064 for the intervention study and 266,466 for the clinical trials.



To date, and since March 2020, Cuba has registered 1,054,909 confirmed cases of SARS-CoV-2 and 8,443 deaths due to COVID-19, compared to 1,039,139 recovered cases, a figure equivalent to 98.5 % of the contagions.