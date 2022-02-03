Over 99 Percent of Havana Citizens Completed COVID-19 Vaccination





Havana, Feb 2 (ACN) Latest statistics revealed that 92.2 percent of the Havana population has already completed the COVID-19 vaccination schedule.



Provincial health vice-director Nilda Roca Menendez gave the information during a recent briefing of the Temporary Working Team and added that 78,2 percent of all citizens have already got a booster shot.



Though the news is encouraging, local authorities insist in the strengthening of protection measures particularly in areas of massive circulation or usual presence of persons, like the Havana Latinoamericano baseball stadium venue of the national series.



Communist Party leader in the province, Luis Antonio Torres and Havana governor Reinaldo Zapata insisted in the need to abide by all health protocols in the stadium and similar areas.



Health authorities at the briefing referred to the need to meet all protocols and measures ion all work centers so that along ongoing vaccination the city gets effective results in the fight against the pandemic.

Havana, with over 2 million citizens, reported 45 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.