Over 87 % of the Cuban population has completed the anti-COVID vaccination scheme





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 28 (ACN) The Cuban public health ministry (MINSAP by its Spanish acronym) reported today that 9,815,389 people have completed the anti-COVID-19 vaccination program, which represents 87.7 % of the country's population.



As of January 26, 10, 561,720 people had received at least one dose of the Cuban immunogens Soberana 02, Soberana Plus or Abdala, of whom 9,342,453 have received a second dose and 9,009,649 a third.



Booster doses have been administered to 5,054,186 people: 383,598 as part of clinical studies and 4,670,588 in the booster vaccination being applied to the population of selected territories and at-risk groups.



In all, 33, 968,091 doses of Cuban vaccines against COVID-19 have been applied.



According to MINSAP, as of today, and since March 2020, Cuba has registered 1,36,783 patients diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, 8,388 deaths due to this disease and 1,013,640 recoveries, the latter figure equivalent to 97.7% of the cases.