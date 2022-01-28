In Cuba Medical Donation from Italy





Havana, Jan 27 (ACN) The Italy-Cuba National Friendship Association (ANAIC) handed over to Cuba a donation of medical resources valued at 443 thousand 191 euros to support the island’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.



The donation, which was collected by the Giordano Podenzani de Desenzano Club, includes protection items, gloves, gel, hand-sanitizer, gowns, syringes, face masks and drugs. All these resources were handed over to the Cuban ENSUME National Distributing Company to be taken to hospitals on the island.



According to Public Health official Aldo Grandal, in 2021 Cuba received some 350 donations valued at over 82 million dollars.



The donation handover ceremony was attended by Noemi Rabaza, first vice-president of the Cuban Friendship Institute; Rigoberto Zarza, director for Europe at the Cuban Friendship Institute and Yamira Palacio who heads the Collaboration Department at the Health Ministry.



The Italian-Cuban National Friendship Association was set up in 1961 and has offices in 14 out of all 20 Italian regions and has over 3.500 members. The supportive group has sent medical aid to Cuba over the past two years at an estimated value of more than 700 thousand euros.