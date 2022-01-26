Hundreds of thousands of vaccine booster doses administered in eastern Cuba





HOLGUÍN, Cuba, Jan 26 (ACN) Over 400,000 booster doses of the Cuban vaccine Abdala, the first of its kind authorized in Latin America for emergency use, have already been administered in the province of Holguin as part of the anti-COVID-19 immunization campaign and the control of the disease during the new normal.



More than 200 local clinical sites have been set up in health centers, schools and other locations, always complying with the protocols established for the storage of the immunogen, deemed 100% effective to prevent serious disease and death.



The Provincial Center of Hygiene, Epidemiology and Microbiology reported that more than 92% of the population is fully vaccinated, whereas the vaccination records are digitalized to speed up tourist control and reduce waiting times.



CAN visited several clinical sites in the province and witnessed large-scale attendance and a proper organization of the vaccination process, supported by community actors and mass organizations, and the adequate observance of the health protocols to avoid COVID-19 infection.



In the last few days, the province of Holguin has been one of the worst hit by the virus, with single-day reports of more than 400 cases.