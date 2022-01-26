Clinical trial with Cuban vaccines shows high neutralization titres against omicron





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 26 (ACN) A clinical trial of viral neutralization at the Pedro Kourí Institute of Tropical Medicine (IPK) showed that the COVID-19 vaccines Abdala and Soberana are effective against the omicron variant of virus.



Dagmar García Rivera, Director of Research at the Finlay Vaccine Institute, said today on Twitter that the 20 adult subjects who participated in the study showed high neutralization titers against omicron five months after receiving the last dose of Soberana.



The IPK studies included sera from those vaccinated with Soberana 02 and Abdala, and showed seroconversion of Omicron antibodies in 90% or more of those immunized, the Grupo Empresarial de las Industrias Biotecnológica y Farmacéutica de Cuba (Biocubafarma) remarked, whereas 100% of those who received the booster dose of Soberana 01 and Abdala showed seroconversion of antibodies to the new strain, considered of concern by the World Health Organization.



The Finlay Vaccine Institute posted on Twitter that these are very good results that prove the effectiveness of the Cuban vaccination program.



The Cuban Ministry of Public Health decided to speed up the administration of the booster dose against omicron variant.



As of January 23, 4,837,518 of the 9,801,366 Cubans who have already completed the anti-COVID-19 vaccination schedule Cubans had received the booster dose.