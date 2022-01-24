Promising future for renewable energies in eastern Cuba





GUANTÁNAMO, Cuba, Jan 24 (ACN) Rafael Parúas, president of the Cuban Society for the Development of Renewable Energy Sources (FRE) and Environmental Respect (CUBASOLAR) in the province of Guantánamo praised the steps taken in the region to comply with Decree Law 345.



In force since 2017, said legislation tasks several Cuban ministries with the present and future use of those clean energy sources and the assets available to the Island.



Almost 15% of the province's current electricity generation capacity relies on solar and water power, according to Parúas, who has taken part in many projects designed to reduce Cuba’s dependence on "non-clean" energy carriers and tackle climate change.



By 2030, Cuba intends to produce 633 MW in wind energy, 700 MW in solar photovoltaic, 56 MW in hydroelectric and 755 MW with sugarcane biomass, in order to meet 24% of the electricity demand, a goal expected to benefit the province in light of its great potential to develop the first two sources.



Biogas, forest biomass, and energy from small and medium waterfalls are other options expected to contribute to Cuba’s economic sustainability and social development.



By that date, the province of Guantánamo’s energy matrix is expected to meet 86% of the local needs in terms of electric power and 11% nationwide, as well as to reduce fossil fuel consumption by 92.82 thousand tons and carbon dioxide emissions into the atmosphere by 285.6 thousand tons.