Cuba reported 3,392 new cases of COVID 19, one death and 3,466 discharges





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 21 (ACN) Cuba studied a total of 37,420 samples to detect COVID 19, with 3,392 positive. The country accumulates 12,390,763 samples taken and 1, 015,203 positive.



At the close of January 20, a total of 33,607 patients were admitted, 16,065 suspected, 229 under surveillance and 17,313 confirmed active.



Of the total number of cases, 3,264 were contacts of confirmed cases, 65 with source of infection abroad and 63 with no source of infection specified. There were 3,466 medical discharges, accumulating 989,478 recovered patients (97.5%) and there was one death. Forty-seven confirmed patients are being treated in ICUs, including 18 in critical and 29 in severe condition.



Among the 3,392 positive cases, 9.1% (309) were asymptomatic, accumulating a total of 140,510, representing 13.8% of those confirmed to date, and the diagnosed cases belong to the following age groups: under 20 years of age (694), 20 to 39 (987), 40 to 59 (1,74), 60 and over (637).