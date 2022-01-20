Cuban Doctor Launches First Book on Clinical Trials





Camaguey, Cuba, (ACN) Doctor Alberto Hernandez, presented his book “Considerations of clinical trials, Experiences in Cuba,” which is the first publication on the topic in Cuba.



In the presence of local professionals who have participated in clinical trials in this province and professors at the Carlos J. Finlay Medical University, the doctor said that the book, containing 48 chapters, still in digital format collects the theoretical and practical experiences of more than 30 Cuban scientists.



Some 22 authors and 14 co-authors, doctors who are part of the Havana scientific community offer their vision of the issue, since there was no bibliographic reference about clinical trials in Cuba to assess the efficacy of products and pharmaceuticals.

Doctor Hernandez told ACN that the book covers all stages and procedures of a clinical trial.



Albio Pacheco, vice-rector of Camaguey’s Medical University, said that the book is a basic source for local researchers involved in different academic and research projects related to the issues addressed in the text, whose scientific evaluations favor the studies particularly now as Cuba is facing the COVID-19 pandemic.