Cuban study shows efficacy of Cuban immunotherapy against lung cáncer





MATANZAS, Cuba, Jan 18 (ACN) A recent study developed in the Cuban province of Matanzas (western Cuba) proved the efficacy of immunotherapy to fight non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in advanced stages, based on national biotechnological products.



Favorable indicators in terms of response to treatment, overall survival and quality of life endorse the research, developed by a team led by Dr. Kirenia Camacho Sosa, which was awarded the territorial prize of the Ministry of Science, Technology and Environment (CITMA by its Spanish acronym).



Camacho Sosa, who is also a specialist in oncology told the Cuban News Agency that they tested the response of people with NSCLC in advanced stages, between 2011 and 2019, from several clinical trials opened in the locality with the products Cimavax-egf, Vaxira and Nimotuzumab.



The treatment with the monoclonal antibody Nimotuzumab allowed those suffering from lung cancer and brain metastases to achieve two months' longer survival compared to those who did not receive immunotherapy, she said.



The overall survival rate was 1.23 % at five years in patients in stage IV, and the modality with the highest survival rate was immunotherapy, with 3.33 %, higher results than the rest of the treatments, the expert emphasized.



