Cuba with remarkable scientific achievements despite COVID-19 and the US blockade





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 18 (ACN) Cuba achieved important and renowned scientific results in 2021, despite the situation generated by the COVID-19 pandemic and the tightening of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the U.S. government more than six decades ago.



Only in Havana province, as a result of the activity of science, more than 2,300 research and innovation projects are being developed, and the results in health stand out for their impact.



To face the pandemic, Cuba designed an Integral Management model that includes in a harmonic way the epidemiological components, the organization of health services and the science integrated to the whole system.



According to PhD in Sciences Adela Haber Vega, territorial delegate of the Ministry of Science, Technology and Environment (CITMA by its Spanish acronym) in Havana, host of the main event for the Cuban Science Day, among the most significant contributions with a multidisciplinary approach is the creation of the single protocol of action to confront COVID-19, of national character.





She stressed that 85% of the products applied are manufactured by the Cuban biopharmaceutical industry.

The most relevant in terms of their impact on the population's health were the obtaining, evaluation and introduction of the Soberana 02, Soberana Plus and Abdala vaccines against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.



Last year, among other relevant achievements in the province, which were also extended to all Cuba for patients suffering from COVID-19, were Nasalferon for prevention in vulnerable groups; Biomodulin-T as an immunomodulator for the elderly and other fragile people.



Interferons are also included as antiviral treatment; the introduction in the treatment schemes of the humanized monoclonal antibody Nimotuzumab; and the design of an Invasive Emergency Ventilator, safe and effective, which is used in post-surgical recovery rooms and Emergency Intensive Care Units.



Havana has 137 registered Science, Technology and Innovation Entities and the scientific potential working in them contributes decisively to the socioeconomic development of the population.