Cuban FM highlights advances in the anti-COVID-19 vaccination program in the country





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 17 (ACN) More than 10 million people have received at least one dose of one of the Cuban anti-COVID-19, Soberana 02, Soberana Plus and Abdala vaccines, the Ministry of Public Health reported today.



By the end of January 15, 10, 526,250 people had received at least one dose of some Cuban immunogen, the health ministry indicated.



Of these, 9, 327,849 people have already received the second dose, while 8,988,196 people have received the third one.



A total of 32, 808,451 doses have been administered in the country and 9,771,819 people have been fully vaccinated, which represents 87.4 % of the Cuban population.



To date, a total of 3,966,156 people have received booster doses, 269,545 of them as part of the Clinical Study and 3,696,611 as part of the booster vaccination.



The Ministry of Public Health also informed that 22, 199,601 doses have been administered during the mass vaccination, while 269,545 correspond to the Clinical Study.



As part of the health intervention, 9,618,775 million doses have been administered and 454,064 doses have been administered in the intervention study.