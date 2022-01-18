Cuba reported 3,306 new cases of COVID 19, 2,311 discharged and one death





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 17 (ACN) Cuba studied a total of 36,833 samples to detect new cases of COVID 19, with 3,306 positive. The country accumulates 12,254,107 samples taken and 1,002,499 positive.



At the close of January 16, there were 33,935 patients, 16,300 suspected, 192 under surveillance and 17,443 confirmed active.



Of the total number of cases, 2,995 were contacts of confirmed cases; 50 with source of infection abroad and 261 without source of infection. There were 2,311 discharges (995 fewer than diagnosed), accumulating 976,656 patients recovered (97.4%) and there was one death. Forty-one confirmed patients are being treated in ICUs, of whom 11 are critical and 30 are serious.



Among the 3,306 positive cases, 11.9% (394) were asymptomatic, totaling 139,451, representing 13.9% of those confirmed to date, and the diagnosed cases belong to the following age groups: under 20 years of age (664), 20 to 39 (991), 40 to 59 (1,22), and 60 and over (629).