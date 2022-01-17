As of today, Summer School with Cuban and German professionals





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 17 (ACN) A Summer School in face-to-face format begins today between colleagues from the Institute of Cybernetics, Mathematics and Physics (ICIMAF) and the Goethe University Frankfurt (GU Frankfurt), from Germany.



The lessons, scheduled until Friday, are part of a 10-year scientific cooperation agreement between the two institutions, according to the Nuclear Communicators Network (RECNUC).



The program includes lectures about the theory of particle physics, its future and its experiments, as well as about science, scientific communication, and opportunities for foreign studies in Germany. Furthermore, there will be practical sessions based on exercises, questions and answers, interviews, evaluation and feedback, and student presentations.



In addition to ICIMAF, specialists from the School of Physics of the University of Havana, the Higher Institute of Technology and Applied Sciences (INSTEC), the Institute of Oncology and Radiobiology (INOR), and the German university will participate.



The cooperation between ICIMAF and GU Frankfurt has been marked by short-term mutual research visits of renowned scientists from both countries and by the organization of biannual international conferences in 2011, 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019 attended by experts in the physics of strong interaction systems and their magnetic fields.



These conferences led to the organization of courses for doctoral graduates and young researchers and contributed to foster knowledge transfer to younger generations of Cuban researchers.



In 2016 and 2017 the German-Cuban Summer Schools were held in Havana, whereas in 2018 another one was convened together with the Symposium on Non-Equilibrium Dynamics.



Such events were held online in 2019 and 2020.