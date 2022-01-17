Fidel Castro's contributions to Cuban science recognized





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 16 (ACN) A tribute to the leader of the Revolution Fidel Castro, who on January 15, 60 years ago, foresaw Cuba’s remarkable scientific results, marked the beginning Saturday of the celebrations for Cuban Science Day in Havana’s Scientific-Technological Park at the University of Informatic Sciences with praise for the contributions of the Commander in Chief, who instilled in those professionals a revolutionary and humanist ethics committed to the future and sovereignty of the homeland.



Homage was also paid to Dr. Rosa Elena Simeón Negrín, the first head of the Ministry of Science, Technology and the Environment (CITMA), who was a model of loyalty to Fidel and Raúl Castro and to the Cuban Revolution and an example to current and future generations of men and women of science.



An audiovisual presentation highlighted Dr. Simeón’s accomplishments as an outstanding Cuban revolutionary, scientist and leader who for many years chaired the Cuban Academy of Sciences and whose contributions to science remain current 17 years after her decease.

Various commendations and distinctions were conferred on the Cuban Academy of Sciences, the National Archive, the Environment Agency and CITMA’s delegation in Havana, as well as to other science, technology and innovation entities and universities whose scientific work has been a pivotal part of the country’s socioeconomic development.



Likewise, CITMA Minister Elba Rosa Pérez Montoya granted awards to seven centers involved in the fight against the pandemic, among them the Ministry of Public Health, the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology and the Finlay Vaccine Institute, as well as others equally responsible for more than 800 research and innovation projects, including the development of the three demonstrably effective Cuban COVID-19 vaccines (Abdala, Soberana 02 and Soberana Plus) and the two vaccine candidates (Mambisa and Soberana 01).



“This unprecedented feat made of Cuba the first Latin American country to achieve such a result despite the intensified U.S. economic, commercial and financial blockade, which has not prevented the Island from making its creations available to humanity based on the principle of sharing what we have in solidarity,” Minister Pérez Montoya said.



Havana is home to 137 registered Science, Technology and Innovation entities engaged in socioeconomic development in line with the Economic and Social Policy Guidelines of the Party and the Revolution and the Bases of the National Economic and Social Development Plan until 2030.

Singer Raúl Torres and the duet Buena Fe provided the entertainment for the ceremony, the former with the emblematic piece Cabalgando con Fidel (Riding with Fidel) and the latter with the songs Valientes (Courageous) and La Fuerza de un país (A country’s fortitude).