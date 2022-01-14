Cuba: Nearly 10 Million Citizens Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19





Havana, Jan 13 (ACN) Nearly 10 million citizens have completed their COVID-19 vaccination scheme in Cuba, some 87.1 percent of the over 11-million population, according to the island’s Health Ministry.



Over 10.5 million citizens have got at least one shot of the homegrown vaccines Soberana 02, Soberana Plus and Abdala. More than nine Million 322 thousand already got a second dose.



In all, 31 million 957 thousand 625 doses of the locally developed vaccines have thus far been administered in Cuba.



So far, three million 172 thousand 790 citizens have received a booster of the Cuban vaccines.