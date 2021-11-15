Eastern Cuban province studies impact of climate change on coastal archeological sites





HOLGUIN, Cuba, Nov 15 (ACN) Determining the impact of climate change on coastal aboriginal sites is among the objectives of a project developed by specialists of the Central-Eastern Department of Archeology in the province of Holguin, as part of the programs for the preservation of the national identity.



Lourdes Perez, a specialist of this institution, told the Cuban News Agency that the study has among its main purposes to evaluate and protect the mark of Cuban aborigines in localities near the coast.



That is the specific case of the municipality of Banes, a territory identified as Cuba's archeological capital, due to the wealth of aboriginal findings located in that area.



She highlighted that the project already has preliminary results, including the updating of existing historical information and the design of indicators to monitor the negative impacts of global warming in these places, included in the Tarea Vida ("Life Task"), Cuban State's plan to face climate change.

This program will contribute to the protection, among other sites, of the Chorro de Maíta Aboriginal Cemetery, one of the most important for the study of aboriginal life in the Caribbean region, which is also very attractive for tourism in eastern Cuba.

According to the specialist, the Department also promotes projects focused on the exploration of the areas of the farms established between 1545 and 1700, in the historic region of Holguin, as well as the origin of aboriginal life in that zone.

