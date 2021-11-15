Cuba reported 326 new cases of COVID 19, 320 discharges and one death





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 15 (ACN) Cuba studied a total of 19,065 samples to detect COVID 19, with 326 positive results. The country accumulates 10, 816,441 samples taken and 959,064 positive.



At the end of November 14, 6,576 patients were admitted, 4,576 suspected, 245 under surveillance and 1,755 confirmed active.



Of the total number of cases, 319 were contacts of confirmed cases; 3 with source of infection abroad and 4 with no precise source of infection. There were 320 medical discharges, accumulating 948, 969 patients recovered (98.9%), and one person died. Fifty-one confirmed patients are being treated in ICUs, of whom 17 are critical and 34 serious.



Among the 326 positive cases, 16.6% (54) were asymptomatic, accumulating a total of 132,096, representing 13.8% of those confirmed to date, and the diagnosed cases belong to the following age groups: under 20 years of age (64), 20 to 39 (76), 40 to 59 (97) and over 60 (89).