Cuba confirms 348 new cases of COVID-19 and three deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 14 (ACN) The Cuban Ministry of Public Health (Minsap) reported that at the end of this Saturday 6,714 patients had been admitted, 4,744 were suspected, 220 were under surveillance and 1,750 were active and confirmed.



For COVID-19, a total of 19,978 samples were taken for surveillance during the day, with 348 positive results. The country accumulates 10 million 797 thousand 376 samples taken and 958 thousand 738 positive.



Of the total number of cases (348): 339 were contacts of confirmed cases; 3 with source of infection abroad; 6 with no source of infection specified. Of the 348 diagnosed cases, 174 were female and 174 were male.



Of the 348 positive cases, 14.9% (52) were asymptomatic, making a total of 132,042 cases, representing 13.7% of those confirmed to date.



The 348 diagnosed cases belong to the following age groups: under 20 years of age (65), 20 to 39 years of age (69), 40 to 59 years of age (95) and over 60 (119).