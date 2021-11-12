Cuba reported 362 new cases of COVID 19, 390 discharges and one death





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 12 (ACN) Cuba studied a total of 18,720 samples for surveillance during the day, resulting in 362 positive results. The country accumulates 10, 757,182 samples taken and 958,097 positive.



At the end of November 11, 6,761 patients were admitted, 4,480 suspected, 236 under surveillance and 2,045 confirmed active.



Of the total number of cases, 354 were contacts of confirmed cases; 6 with source of infection abroad and 2 with no source of infection determined. There were 390 medical discharges, accumulating 947,716 patients recovered (98.9%) and only one person died. Fifty-eight confirmed patients, including 15 in critical and 43 in severe condition, are being treated in ICUs.



Among the 362 positive cases, 19.3% (70) were asymptomatic, accumulating a total of 131,937, representing 13.8% of those confirmed to date, and the diagnosed cases belong to the following age groups: under 20 years of age (70), 20 to 39 (83), 40 to 59 (121) and over 60 (88).