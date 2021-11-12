As of today, 45,000 Cuban children complete vaccination scheme in western province





MATANZAS, Cuba, Nov 12 (ACN) From today until next Sunday, some 45,000 2 to 10-year-old children will complete the anti-COVID-19 vaccination program in the Cuban province of Matanzas, according to a meeting of the temporary working group in the western Cuban territory.



According to Lissy Vega Rodriguez, head of the immunization program in Matanzas, with the administration of third doses to this pediatric group, the province will increase from 77.1 to approximately 85 % of the population over two years of age fully vaccinated.



The specialist informed that in general, 93.5 % of the population to be vaccinated has already received at least one dose of the immunogen, which is highly effective in preventing serious and critical forms of the disease, as well as death.



Vega Rodriguez also said that last Thursday began the administration of the booster vaccine to workers in tourism and public health sectors and anticipated that next November 29 will begin in the adult population of the municipality of Cardenas.



Matanzas, with one of the lowest incidences of COVID-19 in Cuba, will face from next Monday two major challenges: the return to school of a significant number of students and the opening to international tourism with new health control protocols.