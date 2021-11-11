Cuban Academy of Sciences gives national awards





HOLGUÍN, Cuba, Nov 11 (ACN) Researchers in the province of Holguin received on Wednesday the Awards of the National Academy of Sciences of Cuba (ACC) in recognition of the integration of their work into the socioeconomic sphere.



This time the province won two of the awards, conferred to the Universities of Holguin and Moa for their work to improve the use of metals in cement production.



Their research works were titled "Determination of technological indicators and cutting parameters in high-speed machining of steels by experimental methods, numerical simulation and artificial intelligence", by Roberto Pérez Rodríguez and Luis Wilfredo Hernández González, and "Identification and evaluation of kaolinitic clays for the production of LC3 ternary cement and LC2 active mineral additions", by Roger Samuel Almenares Reyes and Adrián Alujas Díaz.



Also involved in these studies of the utmost importance for industrial development were outstanding researchers from other Cuban universities.



Inés María Chapman, Deputy Prime Minister of Cuba, highlighted at the ceremony the active participation of scientists in the fight against COVID-19 and the use of innovation in construction, water management, education, sports and agricultural development. She urged the award winners to keep researching and supporting the master’s degree and doctoral courses to improve our human capital.



During the event, the Annual "Student Researcher, Young Researcher and Young Technologist 2019 and 2020" Award, granted by the ACC to outstanding young researchers engaged in social, humanistic, technical, pedagogical and other sciences.



Established in 1986, the ACC Awards have been granted to more than 1,500 researches for their results in scientific creation, the dissemination of Cuban science as part of the national and universal heritage, and the socioeconomic development of the country.