Over 7 million Cubans have completed the COVID 19 vaccination scheme





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 9 (ACN) A total of 7,779,265 people in Cuba have completed the COVID-19 vaccination program, which represents 69.5 % of the country's population.



The ministry of public health reported that as of November 7, 10, 043,045 people have received at least one dose of one of the Cuban vaccines Soberana 02, Soberana Plus and Abdala.



Of this figure, 9, 022,684 people have received a second dose and 7,357,867 people have received a third one.



In total, 26, 423,596 doses have been administered in Cuba, between the mass vaccination process (16,085,579), the health intervention (9,617,487), the intervention study (454,064) and the clinical trials (266,466).



