Portal Miranda: We have to get used to living with COVID-19, but keeping it under control





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 5 (ACN) Public Health Minister José Ángel Portal Miranda congratulated Havana’s provincial and municipal authorities and its health system for their control of the virus and their effort regarding the vaccination campaign in the province.



Portal Miranda engaged in a detailed analysis of the epidemiological indicators and the COVID-19 forecasts of its behavior, which still point to the gradual decrease of both the incidence rates and the number of serious and critical cases.



Regarding the 163 citizens who refused to get vaccinated, the Prime Minister stressed the need to work harder to convince them and make them aware of their social responsibility and commitment to the health of their fellow citizens and families.



The Minister also insisted on the need to maintain the surveillance system since, in his words, “we must get used to living with the coronavirus, but keeping it under control with a minimum incidence".



During the meeting, the provincial director of Health, Emilio Delgado Iznaga, confirmed that the administration of a booster dose of the vaccines Soberana 01 and Soberana Plus will start on November 8, beginning with our health workers.