Havana Citizens to Receive COVID-19 Booster Vaccine









Havana, Nov 4 (ACN) A new vaccination campaign against COVID-19 will administer a booster shot to all the people who have already been immunized with three doses of the Cuba locally developed vaccines; the action starts November 8 with the health personnel.



Provincial Health vice-director in Havana Nilda Roca said that the vaccines to be administered as boosters are Soberana Plus and Soberana 01; the latter one will be used once approved by the local regulatory authority.



This will be a single-dose vaccination for all individuals who have completed the three-dose scheme of the local vaccines at least with five months since having got the last shot, the expert noted.



It is a voluntary vaccination program following the three-dose scheme plus the booster which aims at keeping the people protected against SARS-CoV-2.



Meanwhile, mass vaccination in Havana keeps going after having benefitted 96.3 percent of the people eligible to be immunized having got at least one dose.