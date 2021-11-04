Number of Cubans immunized against COVID-19 increases





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 4 (ACN) As of November 2nd, 9,984,120 Cubans have received at least one dose of one of the Cuban COVID-19 vaccines Soberana 02, Soberana Plus and Abdala, the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP) reported today.



A total number of 8,971,476 people have already received a second dose of one of these immunogens, whereas 6,983,219 have received three doses, according MINSAP.



To date, Cuba has administered 25,938,815 doses of the national vaccines, and 65.9% of the population has completed the vaccination schedule.



The large-scale vaccination program, which began on July 29, 2021, has delivered 15,601,061 doses, whereas the health intervention started in May 2021 administered 9,617,224 doses.



As part of the intervention study among health workers, BioCubaFarma staff and other risk groups, 454,064 doses were applied.



The clinical trials with the Cuban vaccine candidates Soberana 02, Abdala and Soberana Plus, launched in March 2021, included 266,466 doses administered in the provinces of Havana, Santiago, Granma and Guantanamo.