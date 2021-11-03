Fiji government thanks training of health professionals in Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 3 (ACN) The president of Fiji, Jioji Konusi Konrote, expressed his gratitude to Cuba for its contribution to the training of health professionals by welcoming Cuban ambassador Carlos Manuel Rojas, who concludes his mission to that South Pacific country.



The Cuban foreign ministry highlighted today on Twitter the recognition of the Fijian government and its words of gratitude to this Caribbean country.



According to the Cubaminrex website, the meeting took place in a cordial atmosphere, and the two exchanged on the development of relations between the two countries.



President Konrote expressed his trust in expanding the bilateral cooperation fields, "taking into account the common challenges we face," he said.



He also acknowledged Cuba's unwavering support for the just claims of Small Island Developing States, especially in protecting the oceans and addressing climate change.



For his part, Carlos Manuel Rojas expressed his gratitude for Fiji's solidarity with the Cuban people in their struggle for the lifting of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States, while stressing his country's commitment to continue strengthening the multifaceted ties with the Pacific islands.



The Cuban diplomat was also received by the Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, National Security and Police, Inia Seruiratu, as part of the meetings he holds with the highest authorities of the State and the Government at the end of his mission in Fiji.