Cuba increases number of people with at least one dose of anti-COVID-19 vaccines





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 3 (ACN) As of Nov. 1, 9,963,447 people have received at least one dose of one of the Cuban anti-COVID-19 vaccines Soberana 02, Soberana Plus and Abdala, the Cuban Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP by its Spanish acronym) reported today.



According to the report, published on MINSAP website, of that figure, 8,956,486 people have already received the second dose and 6,949,832 have received the third one.



To date, the country has accumulated 25, 869,765 doses administered with national vaccines, and 65.5 % of the population has completed the vaccination schedule.



The mass vaccination, which began on July 29, 2021, has included 15, 532,165, while in the health intervention started in May 2021, 9,617,070 doses were administered.