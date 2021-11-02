Cuba reported 549 new cases of COVID 19, 839 discharges and 6 deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 2 (ACN) Cuba studied a total of 17,477 samples for surveillance during the day, resulting in 549 positive results. The country accumulates 10, 558,968 samples taken and 953,183 positive.



At the end of November 1, 10,834 patients were admitted, 5,885 suspected, 1,571 under surveillance and 3,378 confirmed active.



Of the total number of cases, 548 were contacts of confirmed cases; 0 with source of infection abroad and 1 without source of infection determined. There were 839 medical discharges, accumulating 941,502 patients recovered (98.8%) and 6 persons died. A total of 96 confirmed patients, 37 critical and 59 severe, are being treated in ICUs.



Among the 549 positive cases, 16.1% (88) were asymptomatic, totaling 131,193, which represent 13.8% of those confirmed to date. The diagnosed cases belong to the following age groups: under 20 years of age (83), 20 to 39 (121), 40 to 59 (166) and over 60 (179).

