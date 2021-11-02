Cuba presents at COP26 documentary on program to confront climate change





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 2 (ACN) As part of Cuba's participation at the United Nations Climate Summit COP26, Elba Rosa Perez, minister of science, technology and environment, presented on Monday at the University of Glasgow, Scotland, a documentary on the implementation of the Tarea Vida (Task Life) in the Caribbean nation.



The Tarea Vida is the plan designed by the Cuban State to face climate change, which consists of crosscutting areas that affect the different fields of development within the country.



The head of CITMA chaired the Cuban delegation to the COP26, which began on Sunday in the Scottish city, and which will hold its high-level segment until Nov. 2, with the participation of more than a hundred world leaders.



The climate summit sponsored by the United Nations will run until November 12, and it is expected to adopt concrete plans to curb global warming and reduce greenhouse gas emissions to zero, as part of the Paris Agreement to limit the temperature of the planet to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

At the summit, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for new and specific climate change policies to eliminate subsidies for coal production and invest in clean technologies.