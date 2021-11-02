All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
02
November Tuesday

Cuba publishes final results of Soberana 02 phase III clinical trial

 

HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 2 (ACN) The Finlay Institute of Vaccines published on Monday the final results of the Phase III trial of the Cuban anti-COVID-19 Soberana 02 vaccine, with promising results.

On Twitter, the Finlay Institute posted: "The Soberana 02 vaccine, with only two doses, obtained an efficacy of 71.0 % against the beta and delta circulating strains."

The third dose of Soberana Plus increased efficacy to 92.4 %, results that indicate that Soberana 02 is a promising vaccine that can be used in a two-dose regimen or in a three-dose heterologous combination with the Plus, it added.

The Cuban Public Registry of Clinical Trials stated that the Phase III Study was multicenter, adaptive, parallel-group, randomized, placebo-controlled and double-blind.

The objectives of the trial were to evaluate the efficacy, safety and immunogenicity of the anti-SARS-CoV-2 vaccination for the population from 19 to 80 years of age.

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News