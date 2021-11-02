Cuba publishes final results of Soberana 02 phase III clinical trial





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 2 (ACN) The Finlay Institute of Vaccines published on Monday the final results of the Phase III trial of the Cuban anti-COVID-19 Soberana 02 vaccine, with promising results.



On Twitter, the Finlay Institute posted: "The Soberana 02 vaccine, with only two doses, obtained an efficacy of 71.0 % against the beta and delta circulating strains."



The third dose of Soberana Plus increased efficacy to 92.4 %, results that indicate that Soberana 02 is a promising vaccine that can be used in a two-dose regimen or in a three-dose heterologous combination with the Plus, it added.



The Cuban Public Registry of Clinical Trials stated that the Phase III Study was multicenter, adaptive, parallel-group, randomized, placebo-controlled and double-blind.



The objectives of the trial were to evaluate the efficacy, safety and immunogenicity of the anti-SARS-CoV-2 vaccination for the population from 19 to 80 years of age.



