Cuba keeps significant reduction of autochthonous cases of COVID 19





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 1 (ACN) Cuba maintains a significant reduction in the number of autochthonous cases during the current week, reporting today 625 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, the cause of COVID-19.



At the daily press conference held by the Ministry of Public Health ( MINSAP by its Spanish acronym), Francisco Duran, national director of epidemiology, informed that of the 20,856 samples analyzed throughout the country, 633 were positive and 10.5% of the patients were asymptomatic.

Despite the positive figures, the expert urged to be more responsible and to continue complying with the measures aimed at preventing the disease.



"We cannot depend on vaccines or trust that we are vaccinated, because the risk of contagion is unquestionably still present", he added.



As for pediatric cases, 94 new cases were reported, a number that the specialist considered still too high, and insisted on the care of children at home by their families.



Cuba has registered 952,634 confirmed cases of SARS-CoV-2, 8,240 deaths and 940,633 recovered from the pandemic.