29
October Friday

72.9 % of the Cuban vaccine-eligible population completed the anti-COVID-19 scheme



HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 29 (ACN) 72.9 % of the vaccine-eligible population in Cuba has already completed the anti-COVID-19 scheme with the national immunogens Soberana 02, Soberana Plus and Abdala.

The ministry of public health (MINSAP by its Spanish acronym) reported today that, as of October 27, 7,140,556 people have completed the immunization program.

At least one dose of one of the Cuban vaccines has been administered to 9,842,563 Cubans; of these, 8,880,225 have already received a second dose and 6,847,053 have received the third one.

The total number of doses administered in the immunization process is 25, 569,841, including mass vaccination, health intervention, intervention study and clinical trials.

