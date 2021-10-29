Patient inclusion begins in phase II convalescent study with Mambisa and Abdala vaccines





HAVANA, Cuba Oct 29 (ACN) The phase II clinical study for COVID-19 convalescents, with the vaccine candidate Mambisa and the vaccine Abdala, began the inclusion of patients at the Hermanos Ameijeiras Hospital.



The institution developing both drugs, the Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology reported on Thursday via Twitter that to participate in this study, people must be between 19 and 80 years of age.The scientific centre also clarified that volunteers must not have received any vaccination, before or after convalescence.



The scientific centre also clarified that volunteers must not have received any vaccination, before or after convalescence. The clinical study evaluates the safety and immunogenicity of the vaccine candidate Mambisa and Abdala for immunity boosting in COVID-19 convalescents.



During Phase I, three groups received a single dose of Mambisa: one by nasal spray, another by nasal drops, and a third with a Cuban prototype nasal spray; while a fourth group received Abdala intramuscularly in the deltoid region, in a single dose. In phase II, the vaccine candidate

Mambisa, in the selected variant, will be used in one segment of the sample, and Abdala in another, in both cases single doses.



According to the Cuban Public Registry of Clinical Trials, more than 55 percent of subjects treated with both drugs are expected to have a fourfold or greater increase in the initial determination of specific antibodies.